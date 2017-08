Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENOVO-- The Keystone Central School District in Clinton County put out an alert to parents tonight about disturbing and threatening videos posted to a person's Youtube channel.

A man made specific threats to school students in Renovo.

State police tell us tonight they are handling the situation, but they cannot say any more.

The district says the individual is not a student, but plans are in place to increase security at Renovo Elementary School and Bucktail High School.