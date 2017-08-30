How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Renovations Happening for the Joe Palooka Monument in Luzerne County

Posted 7:35 pm, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24PM, August 30, 2017

HANOVER TOWNSHIP-- Work is being done to a monument in part of Luzerne County.

The Joe Palooka Monument along Route 309 in Hanover Township is in the process of getting a new base.

Palooka was the title character in the classic comic strip created by Wilkes-Barre's own Ham Fisher.

David Decosmo is a member of the monument's restoration committee.

He says Palooka represents a hardworking hero from NEPA.

"The character Joe Palooka reflected the values of the people in this area; the strength, the idea they could pull themselves up by their bootstraps, the idea they could overcome any adversity," David Decosmo tells Newswatch 16.

The work is expected to be finished up by the end of September.

