No Charges against Accused Catholic Priest

SCRANTON — An investigation into sexual misconduct by a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Scranton is closed after state police say the alleged victim refused to testify.

The person came forward in April of 2016 accusing Fr. Martin Boylan of abuse when the alleged victim was just a child.

Fr. Boylan was serving as pastor of St. Patrick’s parish in Scranton when those accusations were made.

No charges were filed against Fr. Boylan.

The allegations were being investigated by state police and the Wayne County district attorney’s office.