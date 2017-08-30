How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man Charged After Posting Child Porn to Pinterest

Posted 10:46 pm, August 30, 2017, by

WARREN TOWNSHIP-- A man is locked up in Bradford County Prison facing numerous counts in relation to distributing and possessing child pornography.

40-year-old Henri Lapine from Rome is charged with uploading child porn to Pinterest.

Pinterest is a popular website traditionally used to share and discover style inspirations, home decor, and recipes.

3 comments