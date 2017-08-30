× Longtime Ashland Parade Canceled

ASHLAND — The Ashland Boys Association Parade set for Saturday has been canceled.

The Ashland Boys Parade has been a tradition in the Schuylkill County Community for more than a hundred years.

“We used to come down here when I was little, and I mean the parade was very big,” Ashland resident Ed Kane said. “It was sidewalk to sidewalk. It was really big and would last about 2.5 hours.”

The parade started as a homecoming celebration for men who worked in coal mines. It was held every year on labor day weekend.

“We`re an old mining community and it is something to represent those guys that work really hard,” Ashland Boys Association Chair Stephanie Abalo said.

As times change. the support for the parade has dwindled.

“Lack of participation,” Abaolo said. “Lack of funds. Not on the parade part but apparently we have a lack of police force in our community, which is really sad.”

The parade was supposed to be held on Saturday but had to be canceled because there wasn’t enough security for it. This is not the first time the parade was canceled. It was also canceled last year for the same reasons. Abalo is hoping more people will get involved in the parade so that it can be held next year.

“I don`t want to see it go away but if something doesn`t change, unfortunately, we won’t be able to continue with it,” Abalo said.

Abalo will be at the next Ashland Borough Council meeting on September 6 to discuss with the council why the parade was canceled.