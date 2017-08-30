How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Lackawanna College Falcons preview

Posted 6:40 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Lackawanna College went 10-1 last season and are ranked #5 Nationally in the Junior College football pre-season poll.  Gone is Quarterback David Pindell who is now with Connecticut.  But, the Falcons should be flying high when they open the season Saturday Night at home.

