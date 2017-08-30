× “Hooked On Scouting:” Boy Scouts of America Launches New Recruiting Campaign

MOOSIC — From hiking to biking, camping to cooking, a group known for empowering youngsters is on a mission this week. Boy Scouts of America has a launched new recruiting campaign aimed at encouraging boys across our area to try their hand at scouting.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new campaign Wednesday from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of Boy Scouts of America in Moosic.

While various communities have already started holding Boy Scout recruiting events, there’s a big effort planned for Thursday, September 14 at elementary schools in the following counties:

The following elementary schools in Lackawanna & Wayne Counties are participating in the event:

Abington Heights

Carbondale

Dunmore

Forest City

Lackawanna Trail

Lakeland, Mid Valley

North Pocono

Old Forge

Riverside

Scranton

Valley View

Wallenpaupack

Wayne Highlands

Western Wayne

The following elementary schools in Luzerne & Wyoming Counties are also involved in the recruitment event:

Dallas

Greater Nanticoke

Hanover Area

Lake Lehman

Pittston Area

Tunkhannock

Wilkes-Barre Area

Wyoming Area

Wyoming Valley West

If your county or nearest elementary school isn’t listed above, CLICK HERE and type in your zip code to find a recruiting event near you.

If you have trouble locating an event near you, you can contact the NEPA Council of Boy Scouts of America in Moosic at 570-207-1227 for more information.