“Hooked On Scouting:” Boy Scouts of America Launches New Recruiting Campaign
MOOSIC — From hiking to biking, camping to cooking, a group known for empowering youngsters is on a mission this week. Boy Scouts of America has a launched new recruiting campaign aimed at encouraging boys across our area to try their hand at scouting.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new campaign Wednesday from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of Boy Scouts of America in Moosic.
While various communities have already started holding Boy Scout recruiting events, there’s a big effort planned for Thursday, September 14 at elementary schools in the following counties:
The following elementary schools in Lackawanna & Wayne Counties are participating in the event:
- Abington Heights
- Carbondale
- Dunmore
- Forest City
- Lackawanna Trail
- Lakeland, Mid Valley
- North Pocono
- Old Forge
- Riverside
- Scranton
- Valley View
- Wallenpaupack
- Wayne Highlands
- Western Wayne
The following elementary schools in Luzerne & Wyoming Counties are also involved in the recruitment event:
- Dallas
- Greater Nanticoke
- Hanover Area
- Lake Lehman
- Pittston Area
- Tunkhannock
- Wilkes-Barre Area
- Wyoming Area
- Wyoming Valley West
If your county or nearest elementary school isn’t listed above, CLICK HERE and type in your zip code to find a recruiting event near you.
If you have trouble locating an event near you, you can contact the NEPA Council of Boy Scouts of America in Moosic at 570-207-1227 for more information.