Businesses Coming and Going in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK -- A family-owned staple in Wyoming County is closing this week, but as old places go, new ones are coming in Tunkhannock.

"They are wonderful people. They served this community very well," said Norman Werkheiser of Tunkhannock.

Brick's Market on East Tioga Street in Tunkhannock will close its doors for good Thursday. After the announcement came two weeks ago, customers old and new came out to support the family-owned Tunkhannock staple.

"It means everything because I'm grateful for the years of service that I've been here, to be able to give back to this town. Small stores like this, you just don't see them," Brick's Manager Carle Kocher said.

"Well we're going to have to find another grocery store, and we're very sorry to see it go. But I guess that's the change of times," Werkheiser added.

Less than a mile down the road, Newsies Pizza is closing too. Anthony Warenzak owns the shop in Tunkhannock and another in Dalton where he is from. When he and his family decide to close one location, they were sad to report on Facebook Tunkhannock would be the one.

"For me, not growing up in Tunkhannock or going to Tunkhannock HS kind of felt like an outsider. It was very welcoming when we got here," Warenzak said.

For every one small family business that closes, people in Tunkhannock say they feel like another one opens. Samario's Pizza opened a few weeks ago on East Tioga Street and even though it won't be the same name or recipes, Newsies will stay open as a pizza place too.

"Places come and places go, I'm thankful that I got support and I think the next people will get support whoever comes into Bricks or any other spot," Warenzak said.

Folks in Tunkhannock agree, whatever comes or goes, they say they will always shop local.

"I do like the mom and pops. I'm a Gerrity's fan, I'll shop in Gerrity's if I'm in that area, but Brick's is my store," Barbara Sick of Tunkhannock said.

Brick's closes Thursday and Newsies closes at the end of the week, but will immediately re-open under new ownership.