Archbald City Council Presents Volunteer Awards to Two Men

Posted 11:35 pm, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46PM, August 30, 2017

ARCHBALD--  Archbald City Council presented special awards to John 'Ding' Schwartztrauber and Richie Clarkson for their blood donations.

Records show both have donated more than 20 gallons of blood so far in their lives.

One award recipient tells us his love for helping others started back when his mother was sick with leukemia.

"I was only 15 years old when she passed but before she passed I had asked her, 'how do I repay these people?' and 'where are they coming from?' 45 years later here I am volunteering," John 'Ding' Schwartztrauber said.

Both men are also avid volunteers at other organizations throughout their community.

