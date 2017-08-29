× Woman Charged in Connection with Death of Mother in Wayne County

HAWLEY — A woman has been charged in connection with the death of her mother in Wayne County, two months after the body was found.

Moira Richey, 52, is charged with abuse of corpse, forgery, and theft in the death of her mother.

Richey allegedly allowed her elderly mother’s body to decompose after the elder Richey died in a bed and breakfast in Honesdale.

Moira Richey wouldn’t say a word on her way out of district court in Hawley.

She’s also charged with forgery and theft after troopers say she withdrew money from Patricia Richey’s bank account back in May long after her mother’s death.

Investigators found the 80-year-old woman’s body in the third-floor bedroom at the Harvest Inn in Honesdale in June after the owners found the skeletal remains.

In court, Richey said she lived with her mother for the past five years even staying with her at a nursing home and then at the inn in Honesdale.

An autopsy found that Patricia Richey had broken ribs and was so badly decomposed that a pathologist couldn’t determine how or when she died but it could have been up to several months prior to the grisly discovery in June.

Moira Richey is locked up facing abuse of corpse, forgery, and theft.