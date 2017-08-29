How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Edible Wild Salad and Sumac Tea

Posted 4:00 am, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:18PM, August 29, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head into the field with field staff member Rick Koval in search of wild edibles.  We'll make a salad complete with many plants you can find right in your own backyard.  Plus we'll pick some staghorn sumac and turn it into a delicious drink.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a tip from Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

