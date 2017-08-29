This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Edible Wild Salad and Sumac Tea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head into the field with field staff member Rick Koval in search of wild edibles. We'll make a salad complete with many plants you can find right in your own backyard. Plus we'll pick some staghorn sumac and turn it into a delicious drink. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a tip from Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.