Teens Charged with Officer’s Death to be Tried in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON -- Three teens charged with homicide for the death of a Scranton police officer will be tried in Lackawanna County.
A judge denied Nasiir Jones, Tanner Curtis, and Isiah Edwards a change of venue request.
Officer John Wilding chased the trio after a suspected armed robbery attempt two summers ago. Wilding fell 15 feet during the chase and died from his injuries.
Prosecutors believe the officer died as a result of the teens' alleged crime.
There's no word when the teens will stand trial in Lackawanna County.
