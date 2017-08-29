Teens Charged with Officer’s Death to be Tried in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Three teens charged with homicide for the death of a Scranton police officer will be tried in Lackawanna County.

A judge denied Nasiir Jones, Tanner Curtis, and Isiah Edwards a change of venue request.

Officer John Wilding chased the trio after a suspected armed robbery attempt two summers ago. Wilding fell 15 feet during the chase and died from his injuries.

Prosecutors believe the officer died as a result of the teens' alleged crime.

There's no word when the teens will stand trial in Lackawanna County.