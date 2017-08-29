How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Scranton Prep football

Scranton Prep has some experienced players on the line, and Running Back Matt Gilmartin to grind out the first downs.  But, Junior Quarterback Leo O'Boyle showed some promise in the Cavaliers 50-0 win over Abington Heights in week one.

