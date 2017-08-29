How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Juvenile Detention Center Worker Sentenced to Probation

Posted 12:23 pm, August 29, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- A worker at a juvenile detention center in Lackawanna County was sentenced to three months of probation for harassing a boy at the facility last year.

Anthony Capone of Dunmore will spend the first month of his probation on house arrest.

He pleaded guilty in May to harassment after he was accused of improperly restraining a 13-year-old boy at the center in Lackawanna County in 2016.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments