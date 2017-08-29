Juvenile Detention Center Worker Sentenced to Probation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A worker at a juvenile detention center in Lackawanna County was sentenced to three months of probation for harassing a boy at the facility last year.

Anthony Capone of Dunmore will spend the first month of his probation on house arrest.

He pleaded guilty in May to harassment after he was accused of improperly restraining a 13-year-old boy at the center in Lackawanna County in 2016.