Fire Forces Seven People out of their Home in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Early morning flames chased several people from their home in Luzerne County.

The home on Larch Lane in Wilkes-Barre caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Seven people got out of the home safely.

Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but they are still looking for what sparked the flames in Wilkes-Barre.