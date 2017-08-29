× Campgrounds Booking Up for Labor Day

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — It might be hard to believe, but summer is coming to an end.

People at Tobyhanna State Park are gearing up for lots of campers to close out the summer this Labor Day Weekend.

“Families coming in to spend time together, it’s one last hoorah for the summer,” said park manager Devin Buzard.

The state park has about 140 camp sites and most of the spots have been claimed for the holiday weekend.

Park managers say only a handful of one-night stays are still available.

“We get a lot of people coming in to go fishing, enjoy the lake, the boats — we have a boat rental here. We have the pavilion area and the beach will remain open through the Labor Day Weekend and we are looking forward to seeing everyone here,” Buzard said.

Tobyhanna State Park isn’t the only place getting ready for the holiday rush.

At Mount Pocono Campground, only five spaces are left to rent for the Labor Day Weekend. Even though Mother Nature acted up a lot this summer, owners say it was a successful year.

“Surprisingly, we’ve had the best summer ever despite the cold weather and rainy weekends. I am amazed, it’s a wonderful thing,” said owner Debbie Roberts.

Roberts says this weekend, visitors may notice some trash decorating the campgrounds, but don’t worry, it’s part of a plan.

“This is our redneck weekend so we do, toilet seat horse shoes, we have spam carving contests. It’s a really fun weekend and people really get into it.”

Because many of the campsites are already booked, managers say the best thing to do is call ahead to make sure there is room.