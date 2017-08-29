× Bridge Repairs Cause Detour in Carbon County

KIDDER TOWNSHIP — “Bridge Out,” that’s the sign greeting drivers using the Route 534 bridge over Swamp Run in Kidder Township.

Crews began working to fix the deteriorating bridge this week.

Joanne Cicale lives in Penn Forest Township and had to find another way around it.

“It’s probably better to do it now than in the summer because you can’t do it in the winter,” said Cicale.

The work being done will not only fix the aging bridge, but it will also lift the20-ton weight restriction.

Detours are in place until work is finished. Route 534 will be closed and detoured between Route 903 and Gower Lane.

“I think it’s actually a bad time right now with school and everything starting, it’s going to be an inconvenience to a lot of people,” said Charles Wiley, Kunkletown.

This bridge repair project is expected to take a little more than two months to complete. People who use this road say the closure is an inconvenience but the repairs need to be done.

More than 1,000 vehicles drive on this road per day.

People who use the road say it’s easy access for local traffic as well as people going to state parks and could use repairs.

“If it has to happen, it has to happen. Look at the other bridges, they are almost collapsing and there are potholes everywhere. If anything, I think they are doing their job,” said John Lupes, Albrightsville.

The $1,085,728 project is part of Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide bridge reconstruction project.