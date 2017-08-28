× Union County Family Concerned about Houston Home

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The Trahan family moved to Lewisburg about two months ago and are trying to sell their house in the Houston area. Their house is OK right now but many of their friends and neighbors were evacuated.

For Bina Trahan and her family, video from the Houston area is hard to watch. Bina, her husband Justin, and their 1-year-old son moved to Lewisburg from Houston in June when Justin got a job with the gas industry in this area. They are still trying to sell their house in Harris County, one of the hard-hit areas near Houston.

“The last thing that we need is for there to be water damage,” Bina Trahan said. “We’re trying to fix stuff before we sell.”

But Bina says they are lucky.

“It really is street by street in Houston and the surrounding areas. We haven’t had any flooding yet on our street.”

Even so, one of their neighbors was evacuated and her house was destroyed.

“They had just bought it not too long ago. Luckily, they got out in time. They’re north of the city, but she’s going to have to start all over, it’s so sad.”

The Trahans have been watching TV and staying close to their phones.

Justin’s parents live north of Houston and got about a foot of water in their house. Justin’s brother lives in Houston.

“Their neighborhood, we saw pictures of it yesterday. Justin said it looked like Venice.”

But where there is tragedy, there are always helpers. Tom Szulanczyk is the executive director of the North Central chapter of the Red Cross. People want to help and he says the best way is donating money.

You can send a check directly to your local chapter of the Red Cross and notate in the memo “Harvey.”

You can also text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to donate $10 to the Red Cross or click here to donate to Red Cross hurricane relief efforts.

As for the Trahan family, they will keep checking in with their neighbors in Texas, and if they do get flooding, they will take it one step at a time.