Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a young woman accused of leaving her baby outside a bar, another worker suspended at an animal shelter, and a solution to the Backyard flag controversy.
Talkback 16: Animal Shelter Workers, Backyard Flag Controversy
-
Talkback 16: Another Backyard Controversy, the Flag
-
Talkback 16: Roadwork, Caring for Animals, New Motorcycles for Scranton Police
-
Talkback 16: Fraternity Death, Firefighters on Strike, the ‘M’ Word
-
Talkback 16: Tornado Warning, Cats
-
Talkback 16: Sewer Sale Controversy and Truck Driver Troubles
-
-
Talkback 16: Skimming Devices, President’s Budget, The Train
-
Talkback 16: New Trial, Litter Bugs and Backyard Bugs
-
Talkback 16: Tuition Increase, Parking at Steamtown, and the Bird in the Backyard
-
Talkback 16: Cigarette Buying Age, Power Outages
-
Talkback 16: Trump, the Backyard, and More
-
-
Talkback 16: A Trial for Alleged Double Murder Suicide and the Trolley
-
Talkback 16: Tax Amnesty, Toasty Temps, and Furry Friends
-
Talkback 16: Charging Bicyclists, Trump and Russia, Super Kurt