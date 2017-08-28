WATCH LIVE: ABC News Storm Coverage
SWB Railriders Clinch International League North Title

Posted 11:56 pm, August 28, 2017

They won the 'AAA' Championship last season, and they are hoping they will have the opportunity with the Gildan National Championship game being held at PNC Field on September 19th.  The RailRiders clinched the International League North Title with a 5-3 win over Rochester.  The team celebrated in the raucous clubhouse after the win.

