WATCH LIVE: ABC News Storm Coverage
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Scranton football

Posted 7:09 pm, August 28, 2017, by

Scranton won a wild 58-48 season opener over Wyoming Valley West as Rheyse Green rushed for over 250 yards scored five Touchdowns, one on a fumble recovery for a score.  The Knights enter the Super 16 Countdown as #13 this week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s