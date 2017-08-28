Scranton football

Scranton won a wild 58-48 season opener over Wyoming Valley West as Rheyse Green rushed for over 250 yards scored five Touchdowns, one on a fumble recovery for a score. The Knights enter the Super 16 Countdown as #13 this week.
