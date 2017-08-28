Reporter Shares Photo of Dogs Left Behind as Family Flees Flood

DICKINSON, Texas — It is a heartbreaking picture that shows the devastation caused by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
CNN reporter Ed Lavandera shared a picture that shows two dogs sitting in a boat in Dickinson, Texas.
The dogs apparently had to be left behind when their owners had to evacuate due to flooding caused by heavy rains from Harvey.
In a comment on his Instagram post, Lavandera provided an update. “I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”
To donate to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief, CLICK HERE.