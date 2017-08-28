WATCH LIVE: ABC News Storm Coverage
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Pocono Red Cross Volunteers Heading to Texas

Posted 4:19 pm, August 28, 2017, by

STROUDSBURG — Volunteers at the American Red Cross of the Poconos are busier than usual this week. The chapter in Stroudsburg is gearing up to send volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

John Hoopingarner is one of those volunteers.

“My wife and I go together,” Hoopingarner said. “We share the responsibilities of whatever we are doing and it’s just a tremendous opportunity for us to help people.”

Hoopingarner and several other volunteers are scheduled to leave this week.

Directors of the organization tell Newswatch 16 people in the Poconos have really been stepping up to help.

“it’s been an unbelievable outpouring of concern from the community for the residents of Texas. People have been dropping by, it’s very emotional, dropping by to give monetary donations. That is really what we need and this event as catastrophic and really tragic as it is has brought our nation together,” said executive director Michele Baehr.

An emergency response vehicle will leave for Texas later this week, filled with water, food, and other supplies, and act as an office for volunteers.

“Our local volunteers will drive the response vehicle down to Texas and it will be used to canvas these hard-hit neighborhoods,” said Baehr.

“They need a place to stay, they need food, clothing if they had to leave their homes quickly, so it’s any type of need we are there to help them,” Hoopingarner added.

Click here to make a donation to the Red Cross hurricane relief efforts.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Wannabes

    All you volunteers need to stay away from Texas right now. You’re only gonna get in the way. Officials have made that clear! Texas is bringing in all of it’s 15,000 troops. You’re not needed. If you want to play catastrophe hero, go set up in Hazleton.

    Reply Report comment