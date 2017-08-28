Officer Fired from Sunbury Police Department
SUNBURY — A police officer in Northumberland County has been fired after an internal investigation.
Former Sunbury Police Officer Jamie Quinn faces tampering with evidence and other charges.
State police say Quinn’s department-issued cell phone contained a sexually explicit photo.
Investigators said Quinn gave the phone to a high school student and asked the student to delete the photo and not tell anyone.
Quinn had been on paid leave since she was charged in December.
40.862585 -76.794410
2 comments
laura
EEEEEEWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!
RicU.
Are we still supposed to have respect for a badge or a uniform? They tamper with evidence. They do what they want and the blue wall protects them. Then they get an EIGHT MONTH PAID VACATION while they make us pay or their deeds. If we forget to race out to the parking meter in time, we get a fine and face jail.
They disgust me.