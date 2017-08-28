WATCH LIVE: ABC News Storm Coverage
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Officer Fired from Sunbury Police Department

Posted 10:53 pm, August 28, 2017, by

SUNBURY — A police officer in Northumberland County has been fired after an internal investigation.

Former Sunbury Police Officer Jamie Quinn faces tampering with evidence and other charges.

State police say Quinn’s department-issued cell phone contained a sexually explicit photo.

Investigators said Quinn gave the phone to a high school student and asked the student to delete the photo and not tell anyone.

Quinn had been on paid leave since she was charged in December.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments