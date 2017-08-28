× Officer Fired from Sunbury Police Department

SUNBURY — A police officer in Northumberland County has been fired after an internal investigation.

Former Sunbury Police Officer Jamie Quinn faces tampering with evidence and other charges.

State police say Quinn’s department-issued cell phone contained a sexually explicit photo.

Investigators said Quinn gave the phone to a high school student and asked the student to delete the photo and not tell anyone.

Quinn had been on paid leave since she was charged in December.