Lane Closure Overnight on I-81 North in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — Drivers on Interstate 81 north near Dickson City may experience some traffic backups the next few nights.

Starting Monday night, the interstate will also be down to one lane northbound near the Dickson City/Main Avenue exit.

The on and off ramps at that exit will also be closed.

The closures are expected to last from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. They are scheduled to take place each night through Wednesday.