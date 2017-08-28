King’s football preview

King's Coach Jeff Knarr is ready for his 9th season at the helm of the Monarchs. Zach Whitehead is back after throwing for 2,832 yards and 19 TD's last season. The Monarchs are picked 5th in the MAC pre-season poll, and open up their season Thursday night at home vs Moravian.
