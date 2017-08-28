Hurricane Harvey’s Possible Gasoline Impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- The remnants of Hurricane Harvey are more than a thousand miles away from our area.

Yet, the big storm could have an impact on your life.

The impact could come in the form of higher gasoline prices. No change so far, but it could be a different story by the end of the week.

Gasoline futures, which reflect wholesale prices charged to gas stations, jumped seven per cent overnight because the storm closed ten refineries in southeastern Texas. The

The Houston area is home to refineries that represent about one-third of the country's refining capacity. In addition, rigs out in the gulf were shut down last week, as the storm approached.

According to AAA, gasoline prices have been holding steady. The

The Pennsylvania average is $2.54 a gallon. That's up twenty cents from one year ago.

There is some good news in all of this. A gasoline industry expert says if there is a Harvey related spike, it shouldn't last long.