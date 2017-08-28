WATCH LIVE: ABC News Storm Coverage
Fund Established for Family Hit by Car in Luzerne County

Posted 10:55 am, August 28, 2017

RICE TOWNSHIP — A fund has been established for family members hit by a car last week in Luzerne County.

Seven family members — a mother and father, their four children, and a niece — were struck by a car Friday afternoon on Aleksander Boulevard in Mountain Top while they were walking through a residential neighborhood.

Five of the victims were flown to hospitals and the others were taken in ambulances. Several remain in critical condition.

Jigna Kyada, 51, of Mountain Top was driving the car that hit the family.

Police said the accident did not seem deliberate but they are still investigating.

Click here to make a donation to help the victims.

Members of the Marywood University and Wilkes University women’s soccer teams are also organizing a fundraiser during their game scheduled on Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m.

 

