Community Raising Money for Family Struck by Car

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP -- Just days after seven family members were very badly hurt when a car swerved into them, the community is rallying to raise money for their recovery.

The two adults and five children were rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit while out for an afternoon walk in their Mountain Top neighborhood.

At Carone's Market in Mountain Top, the workers are collecting whatever they can for the family of seven that was critically injured in a horrific accident just days ago.

Bryan and Nina Herbst, their four children, Tyler, Caden, Ella and Tessa and their niece, Gabbie, were walking along Aleksander Boulevard near their home Friday afternoon when a car swerved into the family, sending them all to the hospital.

Now shoppers can make donations at Carone's Market to help with their medical expenses.

“This morning we talked about how can we help and the girls came up and said well maybe we'll collect some funds at the registers and try and help them offset some their costs that they may accumulate while they're in the hospital,” said owner Frank Carone.

“We just like all felt bad about it and we wanted to find a way to help out the family and we all want to contribute somehow and we thought this would be a way to involved the community in it too,” said employee Julie Fey.

There's also a fundraiser effort online, set up by a relative, who is also providing updates on the family's recovery.

The goal was set to raise $25,000, but already the website has collected well over that amount.

People in this community say along with money, they're sending prayers to the family.

“Yes, just pray for their recovery, yes,” said customer Marlene Caponigro. “Little children, that's too bad, and their parents. I mean, it's just really difficult to absorb.”

To donate to the Herbst family, click here.