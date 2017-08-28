× Cleanup Continues after Forest City Fire

FOREST CITY — A community in Susquehanna County is cleaning up after a weekend blaze that destroyed several buildings and businesses on one block.

A section of the 500 block of Main Street in Forest City was badly damaged by that fire that started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. It tore through three buildings and damaged a neighboring funeral home.

People who lived on the second and third floors escaped without getting hurt, however, police say there were pets that died in the fire.

Ros-Al Floral had been in the same location for nearly 40 years but is now reduced to a pile of rubble.

The owners now have people helping Ros Al open up across the street in a building they own so they can stay in business.

“I have friends here helping us, cleaning the acting company out now, pulling stuff downstairs. I’ve ordered flowers, cooler is on its way, my supplies on the way, we’ve called our first bride, her wedding is Sunday, she’s here at 5:30, this isn’t going to keep us down,” said Christopher Glinton of Ros-Al Floral.

There’s a lot of utility work going on right now along Main Street and crews have it down to one lane so it’s a bit tricky getting through Forest City.

There’s still no word what started the fire but it’s obvious just how much damage it’s done destroying three buildings in one night.

41.649086 -75.466247