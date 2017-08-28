× Barletta to Run for Senate Seat

LUZERNE COUNTY – U.S. Representative Lou Barletta said he will announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate Tuesday morning.

The Luzerne County native and Republican lawmaker made the announcement to Newswatch 16 Monday night.

Barletta, former mayor of Hazleton, was an early supporter of President Trump and has said he will release a video at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning about his bid.

Barletta will challenge longtime Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who is a Scranton native.