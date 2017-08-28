× Arrests Made after Raid in Freeland

FREELAND — Three people are facing charges in connection with a raid by federal authorities Monday morning in Luzerne County.

The FBI and ATF raided a home and other properties.

Police took boxes and boxes of evidence out of a home on Centre Street in Freeland belonging to Liza Robles, 33, and Roberto Torner, 44.

The couple is accused of several arsons, selling heroin, and buying guns illegally.

Torner tells Newswatch 16 he did not set the fires.

“I don’t know. People tell crazy things,” Torner said.

Police say the couple is responsible for a fire in Weatherly in August of last year and another fire in Kidder Township in 2014.

The couple owned each of the homes that burned.

Newswatch 16 interviewed Robles and Torner four months ago about their plan to open restaurants and other shops in downtown Freeland.

Robles is running for Freeland borough council.

People who own businesses near where the couple lives say they hear a lot of rumors about them.

“Just about the drugs and lot of people say that’s where he’s been getting his money because he has so many buildings here in town and they don’t work,” said business owner Albert Stefanik.

The ATF, the FBI, and state and local police raided two of the properties and three cars owned by Robles and Torner.

They were arraigned on state charges Monday afternoon. Federal charges are also expected against them.

Police are also charging one of Torner’s employees, David Alzugary, in connection with the drugs, guns, and arson.

“We kind of had an idea something would happen eventually because it’s the rumors and everything else that has been going on, so it was just a matter of time,” said Stefanik.

Robles and Torner are locked up in Luzerne County with bail set at $100,000.

The ATF says they’re still searching for Alzugary.