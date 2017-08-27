Raising Awareness for Suicide Prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- People came together to have some fun while bringing awareness to a very serious subject in Luzerne County.

The lanes were filled at Chacko's in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night, but it wasn't just your typical Sunday crowd.

People were there to lend their voices to those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

They also offered support for those who lost someone to suicide.

The event raised money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"They've supported our family from the very beginning when we first lost Matthew, and the support that we've seen for this event and the upcoming walk is tremendous," said Bob Loeffler who lost his son to suicide.

The suicide prevention walk is set for September 17 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.