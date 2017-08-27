RailRiders Clinch Governors’ Cup Playoff Spot

Posted 3:52 pm, August 27, 2017, by

With a 7-1 win over Syracuse Saturday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders clinched a Governors' Cup playoff spot.  The RailRiders are the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth. Steve Lloyd caught up with the Riders in a celebratory locker room.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s