Motorcycle Ride Raises Money for Little Boy’s Medical Treatments

TEXAS TOWNSHIP -- Some motorcycles took to the open roads to raise money for a boy in Wayne County.

The Hamlin Hawgs held their 10th annual Andy Boandl Memorial Poker Run near Honesdale on Sunday.

This year, money will go toward helping with Levi Longo's medical expenses.

Levi was born last year, three months premature and only weighed one pound.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and has been living his life in and out of hospitals.

The Hawgs have been riding for years, but this year, one rider has a close connection to the boy.

"I'm honored. We all have been a participant, but who realizes it comes back into your family? You don't expect that, so it's been overwhelming," said Judy Longo, Levi's great aunt.

The ride kicked off at Baers Sports Center and wrapped up at the Waymart Hotel where people enjoyed live entertainment, food, and raffles.