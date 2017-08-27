We'll travel to Lake Ontario with the Gentile family for some king salmon fishing with Strike King Charters.
Lake Ontario King Salmon Fishing
-
Lake Winola Crappie Fishing
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing #2
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Musky Trapping and Week 3 of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest
-
Portion of Lake Scranton Trail to Reopen After Winter Tornado
-
-
Spending the Fourth at the Lake
-
Deadly Pickup Crash in Wayne County
-
Fisherman Finds GoPro That’s Been in Lake for Three Years, Watches Footage, Returns It to Owner
-
Driver Hospitalized after Luzerne County Wreck
-
Aerial View of Fabridam Inflating
-
-
Pike County Home Gutted by Fire
-
Fate of the Upper Delaware River Hangs in Balance
-
Bistro 1202: Horseradish Crusted Salmon