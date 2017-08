× Deadly Wreck near Bloomsburg

CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP — A man died after wrecking his car in Columbia County.

State police said Joseph Cassidy, 75, of Bloomsburg, lost control of his car on Mainville Drive just outside Bloomsburg around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said Cassidy swiped a guide rail and went airborne before hitting an embankment at the intersection with Route 487.

He died at the scene.