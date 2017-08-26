Thieves Posing as Utility Workers Steal from Home

Posted 5:55 pm, August 26, 2017, by

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A man posing as a PPL employee helped steal from a home in Luzerne County, according to state police.

Troopers say the man showed up at the home on North Sherman Court near Hazleton and told the victims they would be replacing utility poles outside.

After getting the victims to take him to the basement, state police say another thief swiped money and jewelry from the home.

The suspects were seen leaving in a black SUV.

If you have any information, contact state police in Luzerne County.

