Pug Camp Comes to Wayne County

PRESTON TOWNSHIP -- It's National Dog Day, and some dog owners are pretty passionate about their favorite breed.

Pugs and their owners came together in Wayne County on Saturday for the first ever Pug Camp.

A group from New York called Pug Squad held the event at Camp Weequahic near Lakewood to raise money for pug rescues around the country.

People brought their pugs to compete in events including pug races and competitions for best trick and curliest tail.

The pug fun continues all weekend.

"Tonight we're going to have a cocktail party with everybody and we're going to have a doggie bar for the dogs too! And then tomorrow we have a pajama, cutest pajama contest and we are doing 'will my pug eat that?' which we're going to see which pug will eat anything," said Nadine Gilden with Pug Squad.

Organizers say they plan to bring Pug Camp back next year.