New Teen Center Opens in Berwick

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP -- It was an uplifting day for teens in part of Columbia County.

The grand opening of Berwick's Teen Center was held Saturday.

The place on 6th Avenue is the brainchild of a group of 12 high school students.

Talen Energy donated more than $100,000 to jump start the program.

The focus of the center is to give teens a place where they can hang out and have fun or get something to eat for free.

It also provides help with schooling and creative outlets like music and video production.

"What this brings to the community is a resource, a hub where kids can be creative. They're an inspiration to also other peers of theirs and becoming mentors," said Theresa Peters, director of the teen center.

A "Youth Action Board" made up of high school students makes the decisions for the Teen Center. The board is overseen by the nonprofit For the Cause.