Latinos React to President Trump’s Pardon of Joseph Arpaio

HAZLETON -- "I’ll make a prediction. I think he's gonna be just fine,” said President Donald Trump.
Those were the reassuring words from President Trump at a rally in Arizona just days before he pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff convicted of criminal contempt for defying a federal judge's order to stop racial profiling.
In Hazleton, Latino leaders including Amilcar Arroyo say a move like this cannot be overlooked.
“It is a slap in the face to the Hispanic-American people,” said Arroyo of Hazleton.
Arroyo is the editor of a Spanish language newspaper. He emigrated from Peru to the United States when he was 40 years old.
Arroyo worries what a pardon like this could mean for the future of Latino-Americans.
“What’s next if President Trump pardons Arpaio? Is there going to be more racism again? Are police going to stop me because I am Latino?” said Arroyo.
With more than 15,000 Latinos living in Hazleton, Arroyo says the decision to pardon the sheriff by President Trump could alienate the community.
“Recognize that we deserve respect from the president. We are a growing community in this country,” said Arroyo.
Some people in Hazleton don't see a problem with the pardon.
“When Clinton went ahead and pardoned the lad that had more offenses against him than anybody in the country, I think he (Trump) should have one of a minor problem,” said Jack Zaylskus of Hazleton.
“I like what Trump does for this country. Some of it is eyebrow raising, but for the most part, Trump is good for the country,” said Joseph Rapach of Hazleton.
Newswatch 16 reached out to Congressman Lou Barletta, the former mayor of Hazleton. So far, his office has not returned our request for comment on the pardon.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
This pardon is mort likely a result of Arpaio being railroaded for his over the top handling of the prison.
Another flawless move by Trump and another attempt by WNEP to smear him.
Sorry, I’ve done enough LSD in college to be able to see through 99% of most bullshit presented to me in life….
AAORD11
So Trump pardons a guy trying to keep his community safe and gets crap for it, but Obama pardons Manning for compromising national security and that is praised? Probably because he is transgender and that fits the media and left’s narrative. Gotta love the double standard.
magicmikexxsm
Funny liberals have their panties all wadded up because Trump pardons an 85 year old guy because a liberal justice system had a vendetta against him, because he followed the law locking up illegal alien latino’s and mexicans…but not a word from said liberals when Clinton Pardons Mark Rich, and Obama pardon drug dealer, and lets terrorist out of gitmo only to go back and fight against our troops…where was the out rage then???? take you phoney outrage and cram it.
magicmikexxsm
Amilcar Arroyo is a fool, you want to know what’s wrong with Hazleton now, I have 15,000 of them….now Mr. Amilcar, since your brown skinned fellow Latin Americans are crossing our borders illegally who do you think the cops, and not just Joe Arpaio are going to stop and talk to on the streets??????? white christian red haired Irish people….not that they can’t come here illegally either, but it’s a little easier for your kind to just walk across the border and stay, taking from our fed and state system….I hate to tell you Amilcar Arroyo your kind are ruining this country, and if you haven’t figured that out yet…then we can’t help you….