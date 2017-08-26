× In Your Neighborhood

13 Reasons Why We Can Help

Marywood University sponsors “13 Reasons Why We Can Help.” The event offers information on resources available for mental health services for counselors, faculty, students, and advocates in the community. It is free to attend, and it’s held on the Veranda outside Nazareth Student Center on Marywood Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Center of Mehoopany Auction & BBQ

The Community Center of Mehoopany sponsors the Auction & BBQ. The Auction is in Forkston, at Creek Junction Park, Windy Valley Road, Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon – 4:30 p.m. After the Auction, the BBQ starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes a 1/2 chicken, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage. Price is $10 per adult, $7 per child, and $6 for just chicken half.