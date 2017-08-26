Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- It was a celebration of all things garlic in Luzerne County.

This weekend is The Hot and Stinky Garlic and Herb Festival in Drums.

People had the chance to taste a wide variety of food made with garlic, including corn on the cob with some freshly made garlic butter.

A wine tasting was also part of the party, but whether you like it as a salt, powder, roasted, or even raw, garlic was the main course.

"It is kind of a one-of-a-kind festival. You don't see too many garlic festivals around, so it's nice to see people's different takes on garlic dishes and things," said George Maue of Conyngham.

The Hot and Stinky Garlic and Herb Festival will continue Sunday.