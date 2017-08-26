Cornhole Tournament at PNC Field

Posted 6:44 pm, August 26, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- The game of cornhole is usually a tailgate favorite or a backyard pastime, but this weekend, the game rose to a whole new level.

The second annual NEPA Cornhole Tournament took place at PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday.

The event kicked off around 10 a.m. with 64 teams signed up to play.

Some came out just to have some fun, while others were there to win.

"Some of the competitive players take it seriously. The sport is really growing. The national championships were on ESPN2 and were televised with some big cash prizes," said T.J. Griffiths, NEPA Cornhole Tournament.

Winners of the tournament took home a customized RailRiders jersey and even got the chance to throw out the first pitch at Saturday's RailRiders game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s