Cornhole Tournament at PNC Field

MOOSIC -- The game of cornhole is usually a tailgate favorite or a backyard pastime, but this weekend, the game rose to a whole new level.

The second annual NEPA Cornhole Tournament took place at PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday.

The event kicked off around 10 a.m. with 64 teams signed up to play.

Some came out just to have some fun, while others were there to win.

"Some of the competitive players take it seriously. The sport is really growing. The national championships were on ESPN2 and were televised with some big cash prizes," said T.J. Griffiths, NEPA Cornhole Tournament.

Winners of the tournament took home a customized RailRiders jersey and even got the chance to throw out the first pitch at Saturday's RailRiders game.