Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Scranton and Dunmore

SCRANTON — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in parts of Scranton and Dunmore due to a water main break.

The affected areas are in the East Mountain Section of Scranton and Bunker Hill area of Dunmore. Approximately 1,100 customers are affected, according to officials.

The water company says an 18-inch main broke along Lake Scranton Road on Saturday.

Customers should not drink their water without first boiling it. Officials say to boil water for one minute and let it cool before using. Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Pennsylvania American Water has water tankers available at the Lake Scranton Walking Trail parking lot and at Engine 10 fire station on East Mountain Road. Customers should bring their own containers.

Crews expect to complete repairs by Saturday evening, but customers should boil their water until further notice.

Affected areas include:

Scranton Dunmore
Debbie Drive Sand Street
Karen Drive Park Street
Watres Drive Erie Street
Marjorie Drive Gravity Street
Rhonda Drive Park Street
Laurel Drive Lake Street
Pen Y Bryn Drive Bush Street
Leslie Drive Elmhurst Boulevard
Cleveland Street Williams Street
Roosevelt Street Baldassari Drive
Snook Street Knox Road
Grand Street
Grand Circle
Batluck Street
Ariel Street
Mountain Road
Lake Street
Waldorf Lane
Florida Avenue
Oswald Street
Conroy Avenue
Seymour Avenue
Moutainview Drive
Lakeview Drive
Peller Avenue
Short Lane
Mary Lane
Cross Drive
Lilac Lane
Yesu Drive
Kimberly Drive
Tracy Lane
Birch Street
Derby Lane
David Terrace
Elm Street
Dewey Court
Maple Street
Columbia Avenue
Locust Street
Brook Street
Factory Place
Cherry Street
Fig Street
Froud Avenue
Blucher Avenue
Wintermantle Avenue
Roland Avenue
Mountain Laurel Drive
Comegys Avenue
Alder Street
Hickory Street
Hiller Avenue

