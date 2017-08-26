× Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Scranton and Dunmore

SCRANTON — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in parts of Scranton and Dunmore due to a water main break.

The affected areas are in the East Mountain Section of Scranton and Bunker Hill area of Dunmore. Approximately 1,100 customers are affected, according to officials.

The water company says an 18-inch main broke along Lake Scranton Road on Saturday.

Customers should not drink their water without first boiling it. Officials say to boil water for one minute and let it cool before using. Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Pennsylvania American Water has water tankers available at the Lake Scranton Walking Trail parking lot and at Engine 10 fire station on East Mountain Road. Customers should bring their own containers.

Crews expect to complete repairs by Saturday evening, but customers should boil their water until further notice.

Affected areas include:

Scranton Dunmore Debbie Drive Sand Street Karen Drive Park Street Watres Drive Erie Street Marjorie Drive Gravity Street Rhonda Drive Park Street Laurel Drive Lake Street Pen Y Bryn Drive Bush Street Leslie Drive Elmhurst Boulevard Cleveland Street Williams Street Roosevelt Street Baldassari Drive Snook Street Knox Road Grand Street Grand Circle Batluck Street Ariel Street Mountain Road Lake Street Waldorf Lane Florida Avenue Oswald Street Conroy Avenue Seymour Avenue Moutainview Drive Lakeview Drive Peller Avenue Short Lane Mary Lane Cross Drive Lilac Lane Yesu Drive Kimberly Drive Tracy Lane Birch Street Derby Lane David Terrace Elm Street Dewey Court Maple Street Columbia Avenue Locust Street Brook Street Factory Place Cherry Street Fig Street Froud Avenue Blucher Avenue Wintermantle Avenue Roland Avenue Mountain Laurel Drive Comegys Avenue Alder Street Hickory Street Hiller Avenue