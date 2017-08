Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- Plenty of people were out enjoying Wally Lake Fest on Saturday.

The annual three-day festival is held at Lake Wallenpaupack.

People were out on the water on boats and paddle boards.

The family-fun event includes live music, boat rides, and plenty of food.

Wally Lake Fest wraps up on Sunday.

