LIVE High School Football Scores

Wyoming Valley West @ Scranton

Posted 11:45 pm, August 25, 2017, by

Big school battle in the big city!  The Spartans from Valley West are our 7th-ranked team in the season opening poll, and will be looking to beat a quick, but young, Scranton squad. Our experts see this as a shootout!!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s