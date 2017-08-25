Wilkes-Barre Woman Heads to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A volunteer with the red cross in Wilkes-Barre is headed to Texas.

Lynn Muchler-Stash, of Edwardsville, left this afternoon to help with disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

"I lived through Agnes here in '72 and I lost my home. I did sandbagging and everything so I have that in the back of my mind. I anticipate the rain and the wind and the noise," Muchler-Stash said.

Muchler-Stash tells us right now she's assigned to a shelter in Texas. But that could change depending on where she's needed.