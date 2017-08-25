WB Coughlin Season Preview

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin was forced to play their season opener at Dallas instead of at home due to issues at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Steve Lloyd caught up with the Crusaders before the season kicks off.
