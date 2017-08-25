× Wally Lake Fest Begins in the Poconos

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — It was a beautiful day to kick off an eight-year tradition on Lake Wallenpaupack.

The annual Wally Lake Fest draws thousands of people to this part of the Poconos all weekend long.

Carl Nastasti from New Jersey came to stay at his house on the lake.

“It’s gorgeous, gorgeous. We had great weather all summer and two more weeks of being off, most of us teach, so some more time to be off and we will be all rested,” said Nastasi.

The festival has events and activities set up in both Wayne and Pike counties.

Here at the Visitor’s Center, plenty of people stopped in to pick up t-shirts, maps, and brochures with festival details.

“This weekend we have about 60-plus activities for all ages highlighting Lake Wallenpaupack as well as our town of Hawley. We’ve got a lot of activities that are free you can do kayak demonstrations and stand up paddle board demonstrations right here at the beach,” said Keith Williams, Pocono Mountains Visitor’s Bureau.

The weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday is typically quiet for this part of Wayne County so business owners are happy to participate in something like Wally Lake Fest to bring more people to this area.

At East Shore Lodging and Wallenpaupack Boat Tours, phones were ringing off the hook with visitors making plans to take a spin around the lake.

“It’s great. A lot of different people that maybe don’t get a chance to come up to the lake and you see lots of different people that you don’t normally see renting boats, renting kayaks, all sorts of stuff so we are hopping,” said Steve Gelderman, East Shore Lodging co-owner.

Wally Lake Fest runs through Sunday. For a list of events, click here.